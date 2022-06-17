Subscribe
Snapchat report: the power of AR to boost online shopping

Friday 17 June 2022 12:17 CET | News

Social media platform Snapchat has published its latest report on the rising value of AR as a potent tool to boost the online purchase process.

The report, ‘Exploring the Utility of AR in Marketers’ E-Commerce Plan’ was conducted in partnership with Publicis and Alter Agents and focuses on how artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) can become powerful, modern tools for shoppers. 

The most popular AR tools count for try-virtual and other visualisation elements that give products (especially from the retail field) a 3D, close-to-reality look and help customers make informed product choices. With these new tools, online shoppers can see how a product would fit their self-created Snapchat avatars and try on different outfits before picking the best product to buy.

According to Snapchat, AR will reach a projected value of USD 1.2 trillion by 2030 and will become a necessity in every brand’s omnichannel roadmap. The company’s survey was conducted on over 4,000 shoppers who have used AR in their purchase process and the results show the benefits of these tools. 

As per the research, almost 66% of AR shoppers mentioned that their purchase intent increased significantly after using AR elements when buying beauty products, clothes, or foods and beverages. 

AR experiences deliver a hassle-free shopping experience, which is heavily personalised as well as entertaining and easy to use. The same research showed that 66% of the shoppers who used AR are less likely to return products. 


Snapchat

