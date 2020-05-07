Sections
News

Shopventory, BigCommerce partnership to secure ecommerce for retailers

Wednesday 29 April 2020 13:26 CET | News

US-based inventory management software developer Shopventory has announced a new integration with US-based ecommerce platform BigCommerce

Shopventory’s software integrates inventory and sales data between Square, Clover, PayPal Here and BigCommerce. Shopventory’s customers have the data they need to make informed decisions about their products, sales, customer service and vendors.

This partnership enables businesses to track and monitor their inventory, as they expand the number of locations and platforms in which their product is offered – both ecommerce and brick-and-mortar locations.

Keywords: Shopventory, BigCommerce, ecommerce, Square, Clover, PayPal Here
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: United States
