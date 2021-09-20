|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Shopify is developing tools for international storefronts and marketing

Monday 20 September 2021 14:14 CET | News

Shopify has unveiled Shopify Markets, a solution that will handle currency conversion, language translation, and more for merchants looking to open their business to foreign markets.

The platform already allows cross-border shopping, but Shopify Markets will help merchants more easily adapt their storefronts to international transactions. The hub will handle currency conversions, language changes, and regional SEO, and it will also help storefronts comply with local regulations and pricing rules.

Shopify is scaling up its international ecommerce operations with two recent developments. It made an investment in and partnered with Yotpo, a marketing service that handles direct-to-consumer (D2C) marketing like SMS, referrals, emails, and more for digital brands. Yotpo said it will focus on accelerating product development and growth following the Shopify deals.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: ecommerce, partnership, Shopify
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: Canada
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like