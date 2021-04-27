Quadpay debuts 'Quadpay Fest' shopping event featuring secret promotions, cash back, and more

According to the press release, Quadpay Fest will feature thousands of deals, secret promotions, cash back, and giveaways across fashion, beauty, technology, electronics, home, travel, and lifestyle, from brands such as Fashion Nova, Apple, Famous Footwear, Zara, Sunglass Hut, Target, Fanatics, Walmart, NewEgg, Nike, Gamestop, Victoria’s Secret, TickPick, and more.
Besides, Quadpay Fest combines deals with the flexibility to pay over time, interest-free, everywhere consumers shop, attracting new customers and driving customer loyalty to retailers. Quadpay Fest deals, promotions, and special giveaways will drop daily on the Quadpay Fest page and in the Quadpay app.
Furthermore, thanks to Quadpay’s recently launched Chrome Extension, online shoppers can enjoy convenience on desktop with their preferred merchant websites. Quadpay Fest comes at a pivotal time as retail sales increase, and US-based consumers look forward to warmer weather, booking trips, music festivals, special occasions with friends, and shopping at the mall.
Some of the deals include up to 70% off thousands of top brands, 40% off sitewide at Fashion Nova, refer-a-friend to Quadpay for a chance to win a USD 4,000 shopping spree, and more. The Quadpay app is available for download on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
