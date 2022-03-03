PPRO research: US retailers are not competitive on the global ecommerce market

Given that 80% of consumers will drop their e-carts at the checkout if they cannot find the right payment method for them, maximum consumer acceptance and higher conversion rates represent the main things ecommerce retailers must focus on. However, when it comes to US-based merchants and ecommerce platforms, they fall behind in understanding the profile of global e-shoppers, PPRO report suggests.
According to PPRO, customers need retailers to care about their preferences, and this means appealing to the shopper’s language and local culture. About 40% of shoppers are looking for authentic, genuine shopping platforms that provide cultural integration and appeal to a global audience, instead of heavily orientating towards the US customers.
