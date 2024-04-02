Paytronix report: First-party ordering spurs revenue growth

The 2024 Online Ordering Report from Paytronix has found that guests transacting directly with a brand order 35% more items per check compared to those who order via third-party marketplaces. Online ordering represented 27% of all orders for restaurants and convenience stores in 2023, and operators in the top 25% of online ordering volume saw online orders jump to 62% of all their orders.
Officials from Paytronix said that the biggest takeaway is that while third party marketplaces have their uses, a first-party online ordering platform is key to a brand’s online ordering success. Moreover, those brands that build a robust digital guest engagement platform that includes loyalty and a mobile app are better equipped to leverage modern AI tools, get closer to their guests, and deliver a powerful omnichannel guest experience.
Paytronix' report outlines how to optimise all of the systems and operations integral to a fully integrated guest engagement platform, with clear steps on how to:
Convert guests from third-party marketplaces to a first-party online ordering system
Consolidate technology for efficiency and better guest engagement
Use artificial intelligence to increase guest engagement
Leverage customer data for a personalised experience
The Paytronix report also celebrates the introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) tools and their advanced personalisation capabilities, which make off-premises experiences feel as engaging as in-person ones. The report outlines how successful brands are leveraging AI to segment guest data, create personalised marketing campaigns, build rewards, and optimise menus to the needs of their customers. Operators are using these platforms to boost order frequency, anticipate future needs, and increase customer lifetime value.
Paytronix found that customers who order both in-store and online exhibit high order frequency, retention, and 35% higher lifetime value compared to those who only order in-store. First-party platforms are preferred during lunch and dinner, leading to 30% higher spending per transaction. Late-night orders tend to favour third-party apps.
Mobile apps contribute to 34% of digital orders and users have a 45% higher Customer Lifetime Value (CLV) than web users. Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) loyalty members place 38.4% of their orders online, while Full-Service Restaurant (FSR) counterparts do so 30.2% of the time. Loyalty programme members visit establishments over 40% more frequently than non-members.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions