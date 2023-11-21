PayPoint extends partnership with Yodel and Vinted in the Collect+ network

PayPoint has announced expanding its partnership with UK-based Yodel and Vinted in the Collect+ network.
The alliance is focused on the UK's main out-of-home parcel collection, drop-off, and delivery service, following the growth in high demand for previously owned fashion, with consumers making more sustainable choices and greener delivery services.
The PayPoint Group serves various organisations, from SME and convenience retailer partners to local authorities, government, multinational service providers, and ecommerce brands including home delivery technology services.
Through expanding its partnership with the delivery service Yodel and Vinted, PayPoint is set to invest in the consumer’s experience, leveraging technology and operational support for retailers and continuing to grow the Collect+ network area.
Worldwide, OOH services follow the growing trend of online shopping which led to a surge in demand for efficient parcel delivery services. In addition, due to higher demand, delivery companies started incorporating OOH delivery services that refer to delivering a parcel to a machine or location other than the recipient’s home.
The Collect+ is a tech-based delivery solution that allows parcels to be picked up, dropped off, and sent to thousands of local stores in the UK.
