|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Oxid eSales develops to vertical cloud platform provider

Thursday 13 May 2021 14:42 CET | News

Germany-based ecommerce platform manufacturer Oxid eSales has announced plans to develop from a shop system broadliner to a vertical cloud platform provider.

With this development, practice processes and functional modules are condensed and made accessible for vertical markets. With the Oxid Cloud the platform can be implemented as a Minimum Viable Product (MVP) for smaller and more agile projects. Lower project costs benefit medium-sized budgets and make it easier for SMEs to get started with digital sales. Furthermore, another cooperation the company is partaking in is the relaunch of the extension marketplace ‘OXID Store’, which makes shop and platform extensions accessible to providers and retailers and will include a subscription function in the future.

The offer model will no longer be based on editions, but will be scaled with the customers' business. Even the small cloud package (Easy Entry) offers unlimited multi shops and full B2B functionality. According to an Oxid eSales representative, the organisation is being restructured to promote a cloud-first approach and to provide partners with more support in customer acquisition and project implementation. The previous business unit ‘Professional Services’ will be outsourced to partners in the Oxid eSales ecosystem. A new ‘Solution Catalyst’ unit will be set up, which will focus on partner onboarding and support, consulting offers for individual industries and application management in Industry Cloud Solutions. 


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: product launch, ecommerce, cloud, cloud services
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: Germany
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like