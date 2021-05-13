Oxid eSales develops to vertical cloud platform provider

With this development, practice processes and functional modules are condensed and made accessible for vertical markets. With the Oxid Cloud the platform can be implemented as a Minimum Viable Product (MVP) for smaller and more agile projects. Lower project costs benefit medium-sized budgets and make it easier for SMEs to get started with digital sales. Furthermore, another cooperation the company is partaking in is the relaunch of the extension marketplace ‘OXID Store’, which makes shop and platform extensions accessible to providers and retailers and will include a subscription function in the future.
The offer model will no longer be based on editions, but will be scaled with the customers' business. Even the small cloud package (Easy Entry) offers unlimited multi shops and full B2B functionality. According to an Oxid eSales representative, the organisation is being restructured to promote a cloud-first approach and to provide partners with more support in customer acquisition and project implementation. The previous business unit ‘Professional Services’ will be outsourced to partners in the Oxid eSales ecosystem. A new ‘Solution Catalyst’ unit will be set up, which will focus on partner onboarding and support, consulting offers for individual industries and application management in Industry Cloud Solutions.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions