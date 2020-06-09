Sections
News

Online casino and sportsbook BETZEST partners with payment provider CashtoCode

Wednesday 10 June 2020 12:36 CET | News

Online casino and sportsbook Betzest has partnered with payment service provider CashtoCode to offer real-time transactions for the Europe-based online gaming industry.

According to European Gaming, CashtoCode is already available on Betzest cashier, offering up to EUR 400 real-time payments for European and international players, without the need of giving away bank or credit card details. Moreover, the company plans to extend its collaborations with casino and payment methods providers by the end of Q2, 2020.

Betzest is an online sportsbook and casino operator run by a team of i-gaming experts. The company is offering sports betting and casino games under the MGA license, with operations in various markets and online gambling verticals such as Live Betting, Live Casino, E-sports and Virtual Sports. 

More: Link


Keywords: Betzest, CashtoCode, Europe, eal-time payments, credit card details, i-gaming, MGA license, Live Betting, E-sports, Virtual Sports
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: Europe
