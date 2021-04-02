|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Oliver POS and PayJunction integrated payment processing now available for WooCommerce businesses

Friday 2 April 2021 14:21 CET | News

Oliver POS, a Canada-based provider of integrated retail point-of-sale software, and PayJunction, a US-based developer of payment processing technology, announced the availability of integrated payment processing for businesses that run on the WooCommerce platform.

PayJunction is offering qualified clients of Oliver POS a ZeroTouch Terminal aimed at simplifying payment processes and boosting the customer experience.

The integration allows payments to be initiated through the Oliver POS register, and for all transaction information to flow into customer records and reports. This aims to eliminate double-entry keying errors, reduces paper-based systems, and speeds end-of-day close.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Oliver POS, PayJunction, WooCommerce, ecommerce
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like