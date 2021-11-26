|
Nubank enters the ecommerce market in Brazil

Friday 26 November 2021 14:47 CET | News

Brazil-based neobank Nubank has announced that it will add a ‘Shoping’ section to its NU app in Brazil, where consumers can buy products from ecommerce companies.

Nubank also forged a partnership with retailer MobCom in order to distribute Samsung, Motorola, and Xiaomi phones. The company stated that this is Nubank’s first step in offering non-financial products to its customers, giving access to discounts, coupons, and special prices when making a purchase.

The bank explained that, for now, the new ecommerce function is in the testing phase and can only be used by some customers. This is in order to learn and improve on its services. However, the launch for the rest of the users will be progressive.

While purchases will be made on the websites of the allied marketplaces, the process will begin within the NU app to obtain these special benefits.


More: Link


Keywords: neobanks, ecommerce, product upgrade, retail, partnership
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Ecommerce
Countries: Brazil
