Newegg now accepts Dogecoin as a payment method

Wednesday 21 April 2021 15:27 CET | News

US-based tech retailer Newegg has announced that the company now accepts Dogecoin as an official payment method on Newegg.com.

In 2014, the company started accepting Bitcoin for purchases made on the Newegg platform and now is among the first to enable customers to pay with Dogecoin while shopping online.

When completing an order on Newegg.com, customers who want to pay with Dogecoin have to click ‘Edit’ in the payment section on the checkout page, then select BitPay. Customers can then complete their transactions using Dogecoin held in their digital wallet.

Founded in 2001, Newegg offers its customers a selection of consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home, and gaming products.


