News

Mr Yum receives GBP 48Mil for further development

Thursday 2 December 2021 14:26 CET | News

Australia-based payments platform dedicated to the food sector, Mr Yum, has received GBP 48 million via a Series A round of funding led by Tiger Global.

The series A funding round has been completed after the company receives GBP 6 million post-Seed round in April 2021, leading to a total of GBP 65 million raised.

Founded in Melbourne, Australia, in 2018, Mr Yum is an online platform that supports the hospitality and entertainment sectors, providing quality solutions such as digital menus, QR code solutions, and integrated payment methods to 1500 venues and over 13 million customers. 

It recently begun its worldwide expansion by going live in the UK and, with this new round of funding, will continue improving and diversifying its portfolio. Currently, Mr Yum has adopted all types of venues, including casinos, shopping centres, cinemas, theatres, airports, cruise ships, pubs, cafes, restaurants, and bars.

Keywords: expansion, product launch, funding, crowdfunding, QR code, QR payments, ecommerce
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: Australia
