Mojo Vision tests smart contact lens on Alexa Shopping List

Having been the first major third-party consumer application on a smart contact lens, the test integration aims to showcase how the Alexa voice AI could be integrated by Mojo Vision with its Lens’ unique eye-based interface.
The test integration with Alexa Shopping List highlights how the company’s eyes-up, hands-free technology could function with Amazon’s Alexa Shopping List feature and Alexa voice AI. The use case proposes an experience that allows people to access their shopping list when they are at the grocery store or any other retail facility, free of distractions, enabling them to check things off the list hands-free, while simultaneously ensuring that no items on said list are forgotten.
In the test integration, the user has the option of asking Alexa to add the required items to an Alexa Shopping List either before, or during the trip to the store. The Alexa Shopping List feature would be showcased as one of the applications on Mojo Lens, enabling the user to access their list in their frame of view, while moving freely within the store aisles. The shopper can read and scroll through the list by using their eyes only and can also check off items as they add them into their shopping cart. Should a separate household member add items to the Alexa Shopping List, the list is immediately updated on Mojo Lens in order to ensure that no items are missed before the checkout.
To make this test demonstration of Alexa Shopping List for Mojo Lens possible, Mojo Vision was supported by Amazon with implementation and development.
Mojo Vision officials have stated that the Alexa Shopping List exemplifies how Mojo Lens has the capability of being a platform for a range of eyes-up, hands-free consumer applications and experiences. Using Amazon’s Alexa as an example on how people interact with technology through their voice, Mojo Vision sees a similar opportunity for technological development with vision at its centre and believes that Mojo Lens will help expedite the way in which people access information without having to distract them from their surroundings.
Amazon representatives have also stated that the Mojo Lens, Alexa Shopping List use case exemplifies the possibilities of hands-free, smart shopping experiences.
As it’s progressing in developing the technology for its smart contact lens, Mojo Vision is continuing its research in identifying potential for this solution.
Mojo Lens is the worlds’ first development of smart contact lens. Mojo Vision has already demonstrated working prototypes of the products, with its latest prototype including a multitude of industry-first features such as the world’s smallest and densest dynamic display, low-latency communication, and an eye-controlled user interface.
Backed by years of scientific research, as well as various technology patents, Mojo Lens can overlay images, symbols, and text on the users’ natural field of vision, without having their view obstructed, mobility restricted, or social interactions hindered, an experience that is labelled by the company as ‘Invisible Computing’. The eyes-up, hands-free experience is thought to help users access information in a timely and discreet manner, without them being required to look down at a screen or lose focus on people or surroundings.
