Mirakl survey shows that shoppers migrate towards online marketplaces

Friday 14 January 2022 15:27 CET | News

France-based SaaS platform Mirakl has published a survey of ecommerce and marketplace preferences, revealing a change in consumer behaviour.

According to the findings, the ecommerce landscape has shifted in response to rising consumer expectations around rapid delivery, product quality and variety, and lower pricing. Two-thirds of consumers surveyed globally prefer ecommerce sites with online marketplaces, and 70% say online marketplaces are the most convenient way to shop. The report also found that ‘power shoppers’, the most frequent, highest-value online shoppers, are leading the way with greater adoption of online marketplaces.

Mirakl's research found consumer adoption of marketplaces to be anything but temporary. Following gains from the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, marketplace use has maintained its increased position in the ecommerce landscape. In 2019, 47% of US consumers said they shopped exclusively on or a lot on marketplaces. This number rose to 52% in 2020 and held steady at 51% in 2021. 

Other findings from The 2022 State of Online Marketplace Adoption show that despite supply chain issues, fast delivery is still expected. When buying products from third-party sellers, most respondents (59%) will research a seller before making a purchase, with 72% checking reviews. Roughly half (51%) are more likely to make a purchase if the third-party seller is working with a retailer they trust.


