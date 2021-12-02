Mercado Libre leads the ecommerce charge in LATAM, says EBANX report

According to the report, Argentina-based Mercado Libre is the main ecommerce platform in the region, having more than 50% of the traffic among the top 10 players. International players have also gained a big piece of the business, with companies such as Amazon, Shopee, and Walmart consistently gaining traffic and awareness in different countries.
The study states that by the end of 2021, almost 60% of all online shopping in Latin America will be paid for over the cell phone, and at the same time, domestic marketplaces and department stores like Casas Bahia, Magazine Luiza, Coppel, Bodega Aurrera, and Falabella are also jumping into this hypergrowth ring.
In Mexico, Bodega Aurrera, the supermarket chain owned by Walmart with presence in mid-to-low neighborhoods, has gone online with a lot of success. It ranks among the top 10 ecommerce websites in 2021, due to not only the adoption of online shopping by its usual customers, but also to the new middle to high-income consumers looking for bargains on its website, the study shows.
Brazilian retailer Via (parent company of Casas Bahia, Ponto, and Extra.com.br) recently opened up its marketplace to third-party sellers. The company is building its footprint in digital space and has now surpassed 100,000 sellers using its platform.
