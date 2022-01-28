Marks and Spencer launches new shopping experience

M&S Live will allow customers on the store's website to join broadcasts hosted by different experts where they can view product ranges. During the broadcasts shoppers can hear about the ranges they're viewing, see product demonstrations and ask questions. M&S says the experience will be completely ‘shoppable’ meaning viewers can also buy the products while they watch.
Live shopping is widely seen as a growing trend for retailers having gained popularity on the video sharing app TikTok, according to express.co.uk. It has become particularly big business in China where 17% of all online shopping comes via live streams, worth around USD 170 billion. The trend is also rapidly growing in the US and expected to account for 10-20% of global ecommerce by 2026, according to the company.
