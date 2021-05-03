Mailchimp to add stores and other ecommerce tools to its platform

The Stores product will enable merchants to create an online storefront, add and edit products, process orders, and configure payments, tax, and shipping. Appointments will allow businesses to offer services bookings online and manage their schedule. Stores is rolling out in beta now and will be available to all US and UK customers by mid-May 2021. Appointments will be available to all at the end of April.
According to the company, having commerce and marketing functionality in Mailchimp helps small businesses and entrepreneurs leverage data from marketing interactions to understand who to target, how to generate traffic to their store or service, how to convert customers, and how to drive repeat business. Mailchimp integrates with ecommerce platforms like WooCommerce, BigCommerce, Magento, Ecwid, Big Cartel.
