Lightspeed launches new omnichannel retail platform

The new offering unites advanced POS, payments, and ecommerce into one cohesive solution. Leveraging headless commerce, integrations, and a new interface, Lightspeed Retail is an ecommerce platform to help business owners augment their strategy while managing the challenges of the evolving retail landscape.
With Lightspeed Retail, merchants around the world can self-serve modern retail commerce tools, with a custom solution that fits their business needs. It is available on all platforms, web, iOS, and Android, reaching customers with more flexibility for hardware configuration.
The new product is available in North America, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong, the UK, and South Africa, releasing headless commerce to meet consumers where they prefer to shop with integrated cross-channel selling and complex multi-store inventory management.
This omnichannel solution comes to market at an opportune moment: new data from a Lightspeed and Checkmarket survey of over 7,200 global merchants and consumers shows that omnichannel retailers are growing revenue faster than any other sector.
