|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Lightspeed launches new omnichannel retail platform

Friday 6 May 2022 13:53 CET | News

Canada-based commerce platform Lightspeed Commerce has rolled out Lightspeed Retail, a retail commerce platform.

The new offering unites advanced POS, payments, and ecommerce into one cohesive solution. Leveraging headless commerce, integrations, and a new interface, Lightspeed Retail is an ecommerce platform to help business owners augment their strategy while managing the challenges of the evolving retail landscape.

With Lightspeed Retail, merchants around the world can self-serve modern retail commerce tools, with a custom solution that fits their business needs. It is available on all platforms, web, iOS, and Android, reaching customers with more flexibility for hardware configuration.

The new product is available in North America, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong, the UK, and South Africa, releasing headless commerce to meet consumers where they prefer to shop with integrated cross-channel selling and complex multi-store inventory management.

This omnichannel solution comes to market at an opportune moment: new data from a Lightspeed and Checkmarket survey of over 7,200 global merchants and consumers shows that omnichannel retailers are growing revenue faster than any other sector.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Lightspeed, ecommerce, product launch, omnichannel, POS
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Lightspeed Commerce
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Lightspeed Commerce

|
Discover all the Company news on Lightspeed Commerce and other articles related to Lightspeed Commerce in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like