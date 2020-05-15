Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Kogan acquires Matt Blatt for USD 4.4 mln

Wednesday 20 May 2020 14:51 CET | News

Australia-based ecommerce company Kogan has acquired furniture and homeware company Matt Blatt for USD 4.4 million, moving its activity online.

Facing the COVID-19 pandemic, Matt Blatt commenced a sales process, opting to close the physical stores in late March 2020. Therefore, Kogan purchased the company for USD 4.4 million and re-launched it as an ecommerce business, featuring a larger assortment of products online than it had in the past, Financial Review stated. 

Consequently, Matt Blatt's website has been rebuilt with a selection of 100,000 products. Moreover, Kogan’s shares have more than doubled during the lockdown, from USD 3.89 million on 16 March 2020 to USD 8.78 million in 15 May 2020, as stated by the company’s officials.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Kogan, Matt Blatt, launch, ecommerce, Australia, COVID-19
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: Australia
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like