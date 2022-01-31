|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Judopay launches Shodan platform to ensure fast innovation

Monday 31 January 2022 14:05 CET | News

UK-based mobile payments provider Judopay has announced the launch of a new tech platform, Shodan.

Based on cloud native architecture, Shodan allows innovations, such as Judopay’s payment orchestration. This translates into enhanced performance and reliability, no matter the volume, the location, or the day of the transactions.

The new platform aims to focus on maximising merchants’ business agility, allowing for consistent and scalable software delivery. Shodan’s infrastructure is set to upgrade and launch soon, allowing merchants to benefit from faster access to the platform’s latest features and products. 

The solution is optimised for pay-tech and suitable for all Judopay’s Alternative Payment Methods (APMs), including Klarna, PayPal, and Pay by Bank App. 

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: ecommerce, product launch, payment methods, local payment method, online payments, Klarna, PayPal
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like