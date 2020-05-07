Sections
News

Inmar Intelligence launches ecommerce platform

Friday 1 May 2020 10:47 CET | News

US-based technology services provider Inmar Intelligence has launched an ecommerce platform for independent grocery retailers.

 

The platform is said to create an enhanced digital shopping solution in four weeks or less. This new ecommerce platform, powered by Inmar’s Retail Engagement Platform, combines front and back-end features for driving sales while reducing waste. In addition to the online shopping functionality, the integrated solution gives the grocery retailer access to promotion, loyalty and media features to accelerate growth and consumer engagement.

Inmar Intelligence’s new ecommerce platform for independent grocery retailers enables an online store to go live in four weeks or less, providing shoppers an online grocery experience that is convenient, cost-effective and inspires them to put great meals on the table now and in the future. The platform will help retailers deliver a scalable solution that heightens the digital shopping experience for their customers, creating brand loyalty and long lasting growth.


More: Link


