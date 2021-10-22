|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Grocery Outlet and Instacart to launch grocery outlet ecommerce

Friday 22 October 2021 15:10 CET | News

US-based retailer Grocery Outlet and grocery delivery platform Instacart have partnered to make formers shopping experience available online.

The program is set to run for six months across 68 of Grocery Outlet’s California stores. Through Instacart, products from Grocery Outlet’s independently owned and operated stores will be available for same-day delivery. Grocery Outlet will offer daily essentials and staples for same-day delivery via Instacart, allowing customers to get items delivered to their home.

A neighbour in the Bay Area with a full turnkey solution and seamless customer experience, Instacart will provide additional accessibility and convenience to Grocery Outlet customers through its platform. Instacart serves as a retail enablement platform, partnering with grocers like Grocery Outlet to create ecommerce offerings.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: ecommerce, delivery, Instacart, partnership, retail
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like