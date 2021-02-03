Grocery delivery startup Good Eggs raises USD 100 mln, plans to launch in Southern California

According to TechCrunch, the new funding round was led by Glade Brook Capital Partners, with participation from GV, Tao Invest, Finistere Ventures and Rich’s, as well as previous investors Benchmark Partners, Index Ventures, S2G, DNS Capital, and Obvious Ventures.
In addition to geographic expansion, the company reported that the funding will enable Good Eggs to find ways to improve its ecommerce experience. The initiative represents a bit of a turnaround for the company, after it shut down operations in Los Angeles, New York City, and New Orleans in 2015.
However, although the grocery delivery market has become increasingly competitive, Good Eggs might stand out thanks to the quality and breadth of its products, as 70% of its products are locally sourced, and it often delivers them within 48 hours of harvesting, TechCrunch stated.
