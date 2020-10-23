|
GoTab platform expands contactless technology beyond hospitality industry

Friday 23 October 2020 15:13 CET | News

US-based cloud-based ecommerce platform GoTab has announced it is expanding into grocery stores, gas stations, event spaces, retail outlets and more.

GoTab offers contactless technology that transforms service models and brings options for scalability to hundreds of national, regional, and local full-service customer accounts.

The platform lets customers order and pay from a mobile device, order and pay without a smartphone or blend the two experiences together through its mobile point-of-sale system, contactless ordering, payment features and management system. Customers don't need to download a mobile app or create a password.

The platform also helps operators streamline procedures by deploying modifications to the system, improving functions, capabilities and customizing operations to support new channels, revenue streams and address specific needs of the operators.




Keywords: GoTab, expansion, product upgrade, product expansion, full-service customer accounts, mobile point-of-sale system, contactless ordering, United States, North America
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: United States
