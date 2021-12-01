|
Google partners with TeamViewer to improve ecommerce and retail

Monday 13 December 2021 15:18 CET | News

US-based remote connectivity platform TeamViewer and tech giant Google have partnered to create an assisted order picking solution for grocers and retailers.

As the shopping behaviour continues to change, the buy-online-pickup-in-store (BOPIS) and same-day delivery services gain popularity, meaning merchants are forced to invest in the latest tech to keep up with demands.

The augmented reality (AR) order-picking solution combines Google Glass’ hardware and TeamViewer’s software to easily fulfill online orders and increase productivity. The hands-free application pairs the new Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2 smart glasses with TeamViewer’s vision-picking software so that store associates receive orders faster, in real-time and can use both their hands to easily locate and pick items ready for packaging.  

The new solution is said to improve pick rates by up to 40%, which ultimately translates into prepping more orders for delivery and boosting sales.

More: Link


