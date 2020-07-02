Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

FSS prepares issuers for PSD2 SCA compliance with FSS Secure3D solution

Thursday 2 July 2020 12:24 CET | News

FSS (Financial Software and Systems), a global digital payment and financial technology company, has rolled out FSS Secure3D solution for PSD2 compliance.

Thus, the service is compliant with Strong Customer Authentication (PSD2 SCA) guidelines for initiating and processing electronic payments that would come into effect in December 2020. The support for PSD2 SCA guidelines reduces risk exposure, minimises losses, and provides secure commerce experiences to consumers in an open banking world.

An intelligent risk-based authentication solution, FSS Secure3D offers Smart-Authenticator, supporting multiple authentication modes (biometrics, dynamic knowledge-based question, one time pass code and more) for verifying customers along SCA-specified attributes; Smart-Policy Manager, assisting issuers with implement SCA exemptions; Smart-Protect, analyses merchant fraud score as specified by SCA guidelines for profiling customer transaction activity; and Smart-List and Smart Insights.

FSS Secure3D is deployed by large banks and processors and is compliant with EMVCo 3DS 2.1 guidelines and certified by Mastercard and Visa. The solution is compliant with the new Mastercard SCA related message extensions compatible with EMVCo Versions 2.1 and 2.2.

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: FSS, Financial Software and Systems, PSD2, SCA, merchants, white listing, exemption, risk, authentication, payments, biometrics, dynamic knowledge-based
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: Europe
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more






Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like