News

Flipkart Wholesale strengthens commitment towards kiranas, MSMEs

Thursday 4 February 2021 12:20 CET | News

Flipkart Wholesale, the digital B2B marketplace of India’s homegrown Flipkart Group, has announced the strengthening of its commitment towards boosting supply chain infrastructure.

According to the press release, Flipkart Wholesale, which went live with the fashion category in September 2020, will now also offer grocery on its app with an aim to provide kiranas and small retailers one-stop access to a wide selection of products using technology. Currently, the grocery category will be available to retailers in Gurugram who can order products from the Flipkart Wholesale app. The expansion to other parts of the National Capital Region and subsequently other cities will take place over the next few months.

Using the app, retailers will be able to order staples, personal care, beverages, cleaning & laundry, snacks & biscuits, and packaged food products across over 350 brands, which include products from companies such as HUL, P&G, Coca-Cola, Pepsi, ITC, Nestle, Dabur, among others. 

Furthermore, Flipkart Wholesale handholds and develops small sized businesses into compliant and efficient manufacturers, thereby strengthening the supply chain, boosting the local economy, and providing suppliers with the opportunity to become part of the national supply chain. 

Besides, Flipkart Wholesale customers will have access to an easy credit facility to manage cash flow, awide range of Flipkart assured quality products, simple and convenient order returns, and fast product delivery directly to their shops with an easy order tracking facility. They will also be able to leverage micro-market level B2B and B2C insights from the Flipkart ecosystem to better understand customer demands specific to their area so that they can buy and sell the right products.


More: Link


Keywords: Flipkart Wholesale, Flipkart, B2B, marketplace, India, supply chain, ecommerce, kiranas, MSMEs
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: India
