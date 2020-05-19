Sections
News

Flipkart, Vishal Mega Mart to help Indian consumers purchase indoors

Tuesday 19 May 2020 15:39 CET | News

India-based ecommerce company Flipkart has announced a partnership with retail store chain Vishal Mega Mart for home delivering essential items in 26 cities across the country.

According to Economic Times Retail, a Vishal Mega Mart Essentials store has been created on Flipkart's platform, on which consumers can order essential products like flour, rice, oil, beverages, and other items from various brands as well as Vishal's own labels.

Therefore, the service will benefit consumers across 26 cities, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Delhi-NCR, Patna, Guwahati, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Jaipur, and Bareilly, with plans of further development in over 240 cities in the next four weeks.

Overall, the initiative is expected to help consumers stay indoors, while maintaining social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, Economic Times Retail concluded.


Keywords: Flipkart¸ ecommerce¸ Vishal Mega Mart¸ India, COVID-19
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: India
