Ecommerce transactions remain high during pandemic, ACI Worldwide finds

Global ecommerce transactions has increased by 19% in July 2020 compared to July 2019, according to analysis by ACI Worldwide of hundreds of millions of ecommerce transactions from global merchants.
The data also showed that sales of outdoor items saw the highest year-over-year (YoY) increase from 9% in 2019 to 12% in 2020.
Fraud continues to increase as criminals take advantage of CNP methods of payment, including buy-online-pick-up-in-store or click-and-collect methods. While fraudulent transactions by volume were slightly lower in 2020 (2.3%) compared to 2019 (2.6%), the data showed that fraud transactions by value were higher in 2020 (4.4%) compared to 2019 (3.7%).
The ecommerce purchasing trends are:
The fraud trends are:
Overall, ecommerce sales continued to increase YoY in the US (13%), UK (17%) and APAC (43%). This was driven by sub-sectors such as DIY, apparel, alcohol, digital goods, and gaming.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions