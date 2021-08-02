|
Ecom Express launches ecommerce portal for SMEs

Monday 2 August 2021 14:39 CET | News

India-based end-to-end logistics solution provider for ecommerce Ecom Express has announced the launch of its self sign-up portal called E-zippie. 

The portal is for micro-entrepreneurs, small business owners, sole-proprietors and home-preneurs, to sign-up for logistics services. This move is aimed to simplify the customer onboarding process with the company by enhancing user experience and provide more flexibility in terms of service plan and price selection.

By leveraging banking and identity verification APIs to reduce manual back-end processes and paperwork, the portal makes it possible for online businesses to register and start shipping orders instantly. The portal is secured by authentication protocols and access controls.


Keywords: ecommerce, ecommerce platform, product launch, online authentication
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: India
