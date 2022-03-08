|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

eBay partners with Spanish Tax Agency for tax compliance

Tuesday 8 March 2022 14:51 CET | News

The Spanish Tax Agency has signed an agreement with eBay to collaborate and facilitate tax compliance in the field of indirect taxes on sales made by sellers who use eBay to offer their products.

Through the agreement, eBay intends to promote greater knowledge among its sellers about the correct fulfilment of their tax obligations, in terms of VAT and other indirect taxes. The company has accepted the collaboration proposal of the Tax Agency, starting a negotiation that could pursue the common goal of fighting tax fraud in electronic commerce, but always guaranteeing the maximum protection of sellers who operate through their platform.

This collaboration follows the same type of agreement already signed in 2018 with the UK Revenue Agency, which establishes a collaborative relationship with the markets in line to promote VAT compliance by online sellers. 


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, eBay, fraud management, ecommerce, ecommerce platform
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: Spain
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like