DoorDash teams with J.C. Penney and Shoe Carnival

Thursday 23 December 2021 14:47 CET | News

Shoe Carnival and J.C. Penney have partnered with DoorDash to benefit from same-day delivery for online orders.

J.C. Penney officials stated that the company continues to make changes to deliver an accessible omni-always shopping experience. The retailer is happy to partner with DoorDash to offer customers same-day delivery, in time for the holidays.

Shoe Carnival’s rollout is available to anyone within 12 miles of a Shoe Carnival location in the continental US. The chain has 377 stores throughout the Midwest, South, and Southeast regions. The same-day option is offered at checkout for USD 10, or USD 5 for Shoe Perks members.

Shoppers can place orders up to an hour before the stores close on the DoorDash app or its website, with no time slot during store hours or minimum order size required.



Keywords: DoorDash, ecommerce, retail, partnership, online shopping
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: United States
