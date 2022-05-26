DoorDash starts operations New Zealand

Now New Zealand can be added to the list, with DoorDash serving the city of Wellington, along with adjacent cities Lower Hutt and Upper Hutt and neighbourhoods in Porirua and Johnsonville soon to follow. Using the DoorDash app, Wellingtonians can order from a variety of local merchants, including Mama Brown, The Ramen Shop, 1154 Pastaria, A Taste of Home, Zany Zeus, Boneface Brewing, and more.
Customers will also be able to access a variety of national brands on DoorDash, including Hell Pizza, Nando’s, Subway, Tank Juice, Taco Bell, and Burger Wisconsin. Beyond food, locals can also order from a range of convenience and specialty stores, with more categories to come.
Company officials said that their arrival in New Zealand also opens up new earning opportunities for local residents. The Dashers who use their platform are stay-at-home parents, students, small business owners, and others who want to benefit from the ability to earn supplemental income.
In celebration of DoorDash’s New Zealand launch, new customers will enjoy 50% off their first two orders and USD 0 delivery fee for their first 30 days.
