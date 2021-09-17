|
DHL eCommerce Solutions set to invest USD 300 mln into its US-based operations

Friday 17 September 2021 14:59 CET | News

DHL eCommerce Solutions, a subsidiary of global logistics services provider, Deutsche Post DHL Group, has announced it is investing more than USD 300 million into its US-based operations.

The investment will span over the next five years. Company officials said that this investment will up the square footage of the DHL eCommerce Solutions network by 70%, to more than 3 million square-feet.

More: Link


