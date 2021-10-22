DeviantArt helps artists to manage and monetise their art

The addition of the subscription service joins DeviantArt's recently launched online art protection service and new offers with Wix and BitPay. Together, these functions further the company's vision to provide a place for artists, creators, and designers of all types to create, manage, and showcase their work.
The subscription service encourages any type of artist, from photographers to digital artists and storytellers, to share their art, journals detailing their latest projects, new tutorial videos, custom brush packs, PSD files and more. With Subscriptions, artists can create subscription tiers and offer fans access to exclusive content and insights into their process.
Alongside the subscription service, DeviantArt is rolling out enhanced Core Membership plans with competitive platform fees ranging from 12% to just 2.5% depending on the plan. The new Core Pro+ membership also includes a custom portfolio website powered by Wix and a personalised art domain for the website. Artists can automatically sync their DeviantArt profile with their portfolio website gallery to ensure that all their latest work is always displayed on their portfolio site.
