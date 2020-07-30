Sections
Coveo, commercetools join forces to provide flexible ecommerce

Thursday 30 July 2020

Coveo, the industry company in search and intelligence SaaS solutions, has revealed that its cloud-native platform will be available in the commercetools Integration Marketplace. 

The strategic agreement provides access to personalised experiences with flexible architecture for today’s search and merchandising needs. From consumer brands to B2B manufacturers, from retailers to wholesalers, all have had to become more nimble to keep up with shopper and buyer expectations. However, global ecommerce companies who jumped on the web a decade or more ago have been stuck with a code-heavy infrastructure that lacks flexibility. 

Coveo provides the intelligence layer that enables organisations to deliver modern ecommerce search, product recommendations, and personalisation with relevant content driving increased average order value and brand loyalty. In addition, to free the market from legacy ecommerce architecture, commercetools invented a headless, API-first, multi-tenant SaaS commerce platform that is cloud-native and uses flexible microservices. The commercetools platform integrates with Coveo to deliver the intelligent commerce experiences buyers are demanding.

The combination of the Coveo Experience Intelligence Platform and commercetools shopping features leverages modern API and microservices architectures to deliver contextual experiences powered by data that meet the expectations of modern ecommerce buyers. The flexible commerce platform combined with personalisation results in brands being able to respond to customer needs and maximise conversion and order value to drive profitability.


More:


