News

COS rolls out online clothing resale platform

Tuesday 8 September 2020 14:03 CET | News

H&M Group fashion retailer COS has launched an online clothing resale platform, called Resell.

According to Essential Retail, the website will enable consumers to buy and sell ‘pre-loved’ COS clothing and accessories. Besides, the platform is part of the wider group’s push towards a more circular economy.

Furthermore, the company describes the initiative as ‘a community-curated online selection’ that will enable users to sell old clothes and shop new items from the brand’s archive, spanning the last 13 years.

Although the shop is currently available in the UK and Germany – where H&M Group already runs several second-hand and sustainable platforms such as Sellpy and Afound – the company plans to expand its reach globally for buyers in the autumn of 2020, Essential retail stated.

More: Link


Industry Events

