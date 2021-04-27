|
News

Concardis launches ecommerce platform in Germany and Austria

Wednesday 28 April 2021 13:48 CET | News

Germany-based payment service provider Concardis has announced introducing the ‘Easy’ ecommerce solution in Germany and Austria.

The aim of the platform is to provide small and medium-sized enterprises (SME’s) and service providers with a solution for their online business. The Easy platform developed by the parent company of Concardis, Nets Group, includes a ‘Remember Me’ function allowing customers to make a second purchase with one Click to order and pay without having to re-enter their data in the check-out.

The Easy platform is a one-stop-shop solution, where retailers and service providers only have one contractual partner via Concardis, for all payment and billing services and common payment methods such as Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, purchase on account, PayPal and direct debit. The solution can be connected to all common shop systems and automated reports for accounting facilitate the tracking of sales and customer preferences for small online retailers. According to a Concardis representative, the Easy platform is giving retailers and service providers a tool for a low-threshold entry into online trading and for long-term growth in ecommerce. 


Keywords: expansion, ecommerce, payment processing, SMEs
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: Germany
