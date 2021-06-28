|
|
|
|
|
|
Chargebee, Worldline offer subscription and payment management to European merchants

Monday 28 June 2021 13:32 CET | News

France-based payments and transactional services provider Worldline and subscription billion service Chargebee have teamed to provide a payment, subscription and revenue operations solution for merchants.

The collaboration of Worldline and Chargebee is meant to help merchants improve and expand their operation and scale up their business through a single integrated solution. The combination of Worldline's payment gateway and Chargebee's subscription management solution means merchants of all sizes and industries can benefit from managing their subscription billing and recurring payments through one central solution that covers all operational and payment aspects.

Chargebee powers more than 2,500 companies in over 50 countries. Using its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform, any subscription-based business can automate and scale core processes including subscriptions, payments and revenue recognition processes, resulting in increased customer retention, reduced failed payments as well as actionable metrics and insights that can be converted into new business opportunities.

Keywords: partnership, subscription commerce, subscription payments, payment gateway
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: Europe
