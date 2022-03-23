|
BigCommerce makes Apple Pay available for its merchants

Wednesday 23 March 2022 14:53 CET | News

US-based full service commerce platform BigCommerce has announced the merchants in its network can now make Apple Pay available on the checkout page.

Previously, merchants could only offer Apple Pay from the cart page or on the quick cart page which bypassed the checkout page but enabled shoppers to quickly place orders on the go. The upgrade makes Apple Pay available as a preferred payment method while in the quick cart popup, on the cart page, and while using the standard checkout flow.

BigCommerce merchants must first enable Apple Pay in their control panel and then ensure that their store uses the Optimized Single-Page Checkout flow. 

Once these steps are completed, Apple Pay will automatically appear at checkout on Apple devices, with no additional setup required, according to eseller365.com.

