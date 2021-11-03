|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Avalara and Shopify help solve duty and import tax for merchants

Wednesday 3 November 2021 10:02 CET | News

Canada-based ecommerce platform Shopify has chosen US-based Avalara, a provider of tax compliance automation, to power the new duty and import tax features of Shopify Markets.

Part of Shopify Markets, the new duty and import tax feature natively uses Avalara technology and content to generate landed cost pricing to determine duty and import tax requirements for more than 180 countries. Avalara also announced the expansion of its cross-border capabilities with the acquisition of 3CE Technologies, a company that provides Harmonized System commodity classification codes and verification solutions.

According to eMarketer, global ecommerce saw significant growth in 2020, growing 27.6% to USD 4.2 trillion. Global sales are increasing rapidly as more consumers shop online, and more businesses take advantage of the ease of selling products online, while Shopify merchants generated USD 20 billion in cross-border sales in 2020 alone, according to data put forth by eMarketer. 

With Avalara Cross-Border Estimated, a new patent-pending feature of Avalara AvaTax Cross-Border, natively available in Shopify Markets, merchants can calculate the appropriate duty and import tax fees at checkout, without requiring tariff codes. Avalara Cross-Border Estimated provides merchants a way to meet their cross-border business requirements and the flexibility to make decisions on their duty and import tax determinations.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Shopify, product upgrade, partnership, cross-border ecommerce, ecommerce, checkout optimisation
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like