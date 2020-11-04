|
Ari and Xero team up to provide integrated POS solution to retailers

Wednesday 4 November 2020 14:57 CET | News

UAE-based retail management solution provider Ari and New-Zealand-based accounting software platform Xero have teamed up to launch an integrated POS solution for retailers.

According to the press release, the solution will address the need for manual data entry of transaction records, mitigating the risk of erroneous information being entered.

Ari’s POS System is an interface between the retailer and the customer. It is a multi-store POS with integrated inventory management features, loyalty programs for customers, and a reporting feature. Xero is a cloud-based accounting application that enables online invoicing, expense claims, reconciliation, and a real-time view of financial information.

The Xero POS integrated solution provides companies with retail and accounting management. It covers the financial transactions of retailers with banks, manages the inventory, and maps customer and vendor data. The integration facilitates the posting of transactions from Ari POS to Xero and brings uniformity to master data management. A free trial version of the software is available.


More: Link


Keywords: Ari, Xero, UAE, MENA, partnership, retailers, POS, online invoicing, expense claims, reconciliation
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: World
