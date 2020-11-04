Ari and Xero team up to provide integrated POS solution to retailers

According to the press release, the solution will address the need for manual data entry of transaction records, mitigating the risk of erroneous information being entered.
Ari’s POS System is an interface between the retailer and the customer. It is a multi-store POS with integrated inventory management features, loyalty programs for customers, and a reporting feature. Xero is a cloud-based accounting application that enables online invoicing, expense claims, reconciliation, and a real-time view of financial information.
The Xero POS integrated solution provides companies with retail and accounting management. It covers the financial transactions of retailers with banks, manages the inventory, and maps customer and vendor data. The integration facilitates the posting of transactions from Ari POS to Xero and brings uniformity to master data management. A free trial version of the software is available.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions