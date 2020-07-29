Sections
News

Amazon launches free Amazon Fresh offering for its Prime members in the UK

Wednesday 29 July 2020 10:44 CET | News

Amazon has announced offering its Amazon Fresh grocery delivery service for free to Prime members, starting in London and the South East.

According to InternetRetailer, Prime members are allowed to use the Amazon Fresh service without paying additional delivery fees on orders over GBP 40. The delivery is promised to arrive in a two-hour window, although Amazon stated that the service is usually as fast as same-day when orders are placed before 9 pm. At the same time, the minimum order threshold has been reduced to GBP 15 from GBP 40.

Therefore, Prime members in 300 postcodes in London and the South East, including Surrey, Hampshire, Hertfordshire, and Bedfordshire will be able to order food from dairy products, fresh meat, fish, fruit and vegetables to household essentials and general groceries from brands including Booths, Whole Foods Market, Pepsi, and Danone and specialist producers including Gail’s Artisan baker, C. Lidgate and Paxton & Whitfield. 

Furthermore, the retailer plans to expand the service to millions of Prime members across the UK in late 2020, InternetRetailer reported.

More: Link


