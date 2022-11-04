Alibaba launches Daraz Flex, an outsourcing platform for Southeast Asia

The outsourcing platform is under Daraz, an ecommerce platform acquired by Alibaba in 2018. Founded by Germany incubator Rocket Internet in 2012, Daraz has a presence in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, and Nepal. The deal is the second time Alibaba has bought a Rocket company, the first being Lazada in Southeast Asia two years ago.
There has been a recent uptick in the popularity of using gig workers or contractors as a means to reduce operational expenses, especially among Chinese tech firms, according to Tech Planet. Other internet giants, including Tencent, Baidu, Pinduoduo, and ByteDance, have launched their own outsourcing platforms to find large numbers of gig workers.
According to Tech Planet, these platforms mainly list some non-core and easy-to-handle jobs, such as translation, data collection, content review, etc. Taking ByteDance's outsourcing platform Zhujie as an example, the listed works include subtitle translation, dialect dubbing, body data collection, etc.
China's gig economy is increasing, driven by both employers aiming to save costs through outsourcing and workers wanting greater flexibility in their work schedules. According to AliResearch, the research arm of Alibaba, there will be an estimated 400 million freelancers working in the gig economy in China by 2036.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions