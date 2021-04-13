Aldi Nord partners Glovo to expand into Spain and Portugal and test delivery service

According to Ecommerce News Europe, the company is currently testing a delivery service in Spain and Portugal. Althought Aldi is still not fully present in the ecommerce division, as neither Aldi Nord nor Aldi Süd deliver groceries, it seems that this might change.
Furthermore, the northern partner of the German discounter group is testing an online offer in Spain and Portugal. For the delivery service, Aldi Nord has teamed up with on-demand delivery startup Glovo. Five selected supermarkets in Barcelona and Lisbon will take place in this experiment, in which customers will be able to order groceries online and have them delivered to their homes. Orders are processed via the Glovo app and then delivered to the customer after just 30 minutes.
Overall, according to the company's officials, the initiative comes as last-mile delivery, especially the delivery of groceries, has developed an exciting momentum in recent months.
