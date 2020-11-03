|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Visigon, Calypso partner to deliver a new Treasury solution to EKF

Tuesday 3 November 2020 14:20 CET | News

US-based investment management software provider Calypso has partnered with consultancy firm Visigon to deliver the Calypso Treasury Solution to EKF, a Denmark-based Export Credit Agency.

This selection of the aforementioned product happened via an extensive EU public tender process to provide a complete straight-through-processing solution. EKF issued an EU tender earlier in 2020, looking for a cloud-enabled, cross-asset, front to back, and functionally rich treasury solution with shorter time to market, according to the official press release.

Calypso’s integrated cross-asset treasury management solution will provide EKF with the agility to respond to internal and external pressures for improved liquidity management. Using Calypso Treasury Solution will enable EKF to optimise balance sheet, automate workflows, and realise operational efficiencies. Visigon will deploy and manage the EKF Calypso platform, with a strong local footprint and a reduced time to market. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Visigon, Calypso, partnership, Treasury, solution, EKF, Denmark, Export Credit Agency, EU, tender, cloud, liquidity management
Categories: Banking & Fintech | E-invoicing, SCF & E-procurement
Countries: Denmark
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like