UNIPaaS launches payment assistant AI Assist

AI Assist leverages artificial intelligence technology to enhance the ease and efficiency with which businesses get paid. Fully integrated into UNIPaaS’ one-stop solution for platforms, the AI solution makes recommendations for businesses to select payment methods expected to drive the fastest customer payment.
Late payment of invoices is a pressing challenge for businesses, particularly impacting small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). A third of payments to small businesses are late, according to the UK Office of the Small Business Commissioner. A major reason for delaying invoice payment is that payers are not offered the option to pay digitally and with a convenient payment method. But determining which payment method will ensure prompt e-invoice settlement for each specific client is not a simple task. UNIPaaS’ AI Assist solution addresses this problem by recommending the payment method most likely to be accepted by each customer, based on historical data.
Payment services supported by UNIPaaS enable businesses to offer a wide choice of traditional and alternative payment methods, including all internationally accepted cards (Visa, Mastercard, and American Express), direct debits, and bank transfers. By tailoring payment method choices to fit each customer preference, businesses achieve quicker payment of their e-invoices and significantly enhance the overall satisfaction of their payers.
For merchants currently using a SaaS platform payment solution powered by UNIPaaS, AI Assist requires zero additional set-up time, as it is part of UNIPaaS’ suite of managed payment services. New merchants wanting to get started, will experience smooth implementation as UNIPaaS manages all operations in the background, from onboarding and risk checks to fast payouts.
Commenting on this launch, officials from UNIPaaS said they support SaaS and marketplace companies of any size to unlock more growth potential by strengthening their relationships with their customers and expanding on added value services within their trusted ecosystem. AI technology will disrupt embedded payment services and they will help platforms and marketplaces leverage this unique opportunity.
UNIPaaS is a Payfac-as-a-Service (PaaS) provider, enabling SaaS and marketplace companies of any size to unlock more growth potential by delivering branded embedded payment solutions their customers love. Their unified interface enables platforms customers to seamlessly embed payment collection on their online and mobile checkouts, as well as through e-invoices, via cards, bank transfers, and direct debits.
By powering platforms’ seamless embedded payment services with dedicated experts and modern technology in the background, UNIPaaS helps them to seamlessly strengthen customer relationships and grow their revenues.
