UAE goes live with Trade Connect, a blockchain-based trade finance platform

The UAE Trade Connect brings together telecom giant Etisalat and a consortium of seven local banks, led by FAB (First Abu Dhabi Bank).
The system went live on April 19 after six months of trials. The project overall took two years from concept to actual delivery. The UAE Central Bank’s fintech division was also a member of the steering committee that oversaw the project.
Another four banks are likely to join shortly and Trade Connect will also sync with similar initiatives - such as Marco Polo and Komgo - introduced globally.
Currently, the platform is primarily into fraud detection within the trade finance space, but the promoters expect it to evolve into handling trade-based money laundering or sanctions busting. And at a later date, get into e-invoicing.
