|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

UAE goes live with Trade Connect, a blockchain-based trade finance platform

Friday 23 April 2021 11:48 CET | News

UAE has rolled out a blockchain-based trade finance platform with the intent of stamping out fraud and financial crime risks such as duplicate- or under- invoicing, according to Gulf News.

The UAE Trade Connect brings together telecom giant Etisalat and a consortium of seven local banks, led by FAB (First Abu Dhabi Bank).

The system went live on April 19 after six months of trials. The project overall took two years from concept to actual delivery. The UAE Central Bank’s fintech division was also a member of the steering committee that oversaw the project.

Another four banks are likely to join shortly and Trade Connect will also sync with similar initiatives - such as Marco Polo and Komgo - introduced globally.

Currently, the platform is primarily into fraud detection within the trade finance space, but the promoters expect it to evolve into handling trade-based money laundering or sanctions busting. And at a later date, get into e-invoicing.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: e-invoicing, trade finance, fraud detection
Categories: Banking & Fintech | E-invoicing, SCF & E-procurement
Countries: United Arab Emirates
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like