TreviPay rolls out invoicing networks for businesses

Thursday 21 July 2022 09:32 CET | News

US-based B2B payments company TreviPay has launched B2B payments method specialised networks for businesses of all sizes.

The Private Network allows enterprise sellers to build closed, branded trade credit networks with invoice-based purchasing across all channels for all their customers. Large companies can gain real-time order-to-cash automation while giving their customers a new way to pay with invoicing and commercial terms. Large businesses can rely on the Private Network to provide a seamless payment experience to B2B buyers, accelerate sales and target and retain customers.   

The TreviPay Network works similarly to the Private Network but is tailored for midmarket companies that need to offer instant trade credit and invoicing for business buyers but don’t need a branded solution. This will create a lower barrier for entry for mid-sized companies, and help them to increase conversions, average order value, and lifetime value, as per the press release.

The Small Business Supplier Network, coming soon, will enable banks to offer SMBs flexible payment terms for their customers while eliminating bad debt risk and freeing up capital.

The TreviPay Payments & Invoicing Networks are fully managed including a payment method built specifically for B2B, localised B2B invoicing engineered for global expansion, trade credit with 30-, 45-, 60- or 90-day net terms, managed receivables, and fraud and risk management.


